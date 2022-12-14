New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.09. 47,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

