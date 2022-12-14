Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 6,733 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BP by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

