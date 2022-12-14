Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 32,673 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

