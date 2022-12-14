Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 206 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $538.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $502.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

