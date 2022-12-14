Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,021,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $346.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.76 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

