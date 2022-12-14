Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.53 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.