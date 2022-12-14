Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $475.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.85. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.