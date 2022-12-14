Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBM opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.