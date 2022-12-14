Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.2 %

HTLD stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

