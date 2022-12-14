Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $519.26 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00495272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.04829334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.38 or 0.29345099 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

