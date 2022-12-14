Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 35,102 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,102 shares during the period. Quantum-Si accounts for approximately 0.4% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Quantum-Si worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 495,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 118.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 270.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,084,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 56,559 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,683. The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.