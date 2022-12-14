Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBXG traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 9.81. The company had a trading volume of 637,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.17. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 8.71 and a 52 week high of 17.66.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund's investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
