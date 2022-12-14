Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 9.81. The company had a trading volume of 637,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.17. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 8.71 and a 52 week high of 17.66.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.