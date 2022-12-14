Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Network International Stock Performance

Network International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,719. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

