Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

