Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.39. 385,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 89,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Netcapital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57.

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 34.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netcapital

Netcapital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. ( OTCMKTS:NCPL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

Featured Articles

