Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Short Interest Update

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NMXS remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

