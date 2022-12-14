Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Short Interest Update

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Net Medical Xpress Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS NMXS remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
About Net Medical Xpress Solutions
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NMXS)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.