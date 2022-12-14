Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.64 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $82.78 million and $3.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,828.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00441120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00850849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00108793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00618948 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00258117 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.