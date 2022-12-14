Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.20 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $83.20 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,304.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00421917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00815018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00106257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00605189 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00251843 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

