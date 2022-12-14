Neo One Day Volume Hits $42.60 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $517.96 million and approximately $42.60 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00040128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001975 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00508528 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.04860174 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,500.36 or 0.30130527 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.