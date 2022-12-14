Nebulas Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $491,462.49 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00513820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.09 or 0.04933350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

