nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $58.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $9,961,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
