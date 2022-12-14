nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $58.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $9,961,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.