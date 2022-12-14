Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 73.4% in November

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JSM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 18,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,433. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

