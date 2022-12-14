Naveen Gavini Sells 4,756 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,507,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

