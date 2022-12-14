Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $428.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00117969 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00224232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,059,232 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

