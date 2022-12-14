Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $200.67

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $200.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00118202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00224016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00039568 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,060,410 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.