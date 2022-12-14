Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

