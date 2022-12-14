National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Citigroup

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

