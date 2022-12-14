Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric Price Performance

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 21,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mynaric has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Featured Stories

