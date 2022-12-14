My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $953,959.75 and approximately $1.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.01514224 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012514 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031942 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.01748685 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.