MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 45.3% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $82.36 million and $375,212.30 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.10499977 USD and is down -16.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $374,621.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

