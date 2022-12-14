M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.