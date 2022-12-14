M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

