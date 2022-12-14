M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

