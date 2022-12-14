M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.