Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,333 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Mothercare Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

