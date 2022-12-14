Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Moringa Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $144,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

