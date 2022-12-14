Morgan Stanley Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $20.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 79,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.