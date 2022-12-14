Morgan Stanley Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Equal Weight

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

NYSE:CW opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

