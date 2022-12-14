Morgan Stanley Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Equal Weight

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $188.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $187.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
NYSE:CW opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.