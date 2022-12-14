Moonbeam Price Down 8.2% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $187.68 million and $8.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00023156 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004906 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,196,183 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

