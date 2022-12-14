Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.27 million and $5.50 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00077425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004844 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,224,703 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

