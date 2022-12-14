Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Moog Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOG-A opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

Insider Activity at Moog

In related news, Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $121,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

