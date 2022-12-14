Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

