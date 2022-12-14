Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

