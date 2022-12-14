Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

