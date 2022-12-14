Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

