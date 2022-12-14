Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

