Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 516 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

