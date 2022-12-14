Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 456,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,395. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of -0.46. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,087.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Montauk Renewables news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,087.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.