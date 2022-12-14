MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
MGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 1,962,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,107. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
