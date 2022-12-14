MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 1,962,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,107. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

