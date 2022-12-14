Monero Market Cap Tops $2.71 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $98.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $148.57 or 0.00833470 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00423515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00105452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00612275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00253835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00260493 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,642 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

